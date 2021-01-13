Amazon launches its first mobile-only video plan ‘Prime Video Mobile Edition’ in India

All Airtel customers on pre-paid bundled packs get 30-day free trial of Prime Video Mobile Edition

Amazon on Wednesday introduced its first mobile-only video plan ‘Prime Video Mobile Edition’ in India – a mobile-only plan at an introductory price of Rs 89. With the launch, India becomes the first country in the world where Amazon is offering customers a mobile-only Prime Video plan.

Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user mobile-only plan, providing SD quality streaming to customers which is created especially for a mobile-first country like India. Prime Video is collaborating with Bharti Airtel, the communications solutions provider, for the first roll-out of Prime Video Mobile Edition.

As part of the Prime Video Mobile Edition launch in India, all Airtel customers on bundled pre-paid packs can avail a 30-day free trial by simply signing up to Amazon from the Airtel Thanks app using their mobile number. After the 30 day-free trial, Airtel customers can continue to access Prime Video Mobile Edition through pre-paid recharges starting at an introductory offer of Rs 89 to get 28-days of Prime Video Mobile Edition along with 6GB data or choose a Rs 299 pack of 28-day validity that includes Prime Video Mobile Edition along with unlimited calls, data access of 1.5 GB per day.

India is one of our fastest growing territories in the world with very high engagement rates, Jay Marine, vice president, Amazon Prime Video Worldwide, said. “Buoyed by this response, we want to double-down by offering our much-loved entertainment content to an even larger base of Indian customers. Given high mobile broadband penetration in the country, the mobile phone has become one of the most widely used streaming devices. With the launch of Prime Video Mobile Edition we look forward to entertaining every Indian with our exclusive and original content,” he added.

According to Gaurav Gandhi, director and country general manager, Amazon Prime Video India, over the last four years, Prime Video has become the country’s most loved premium streaming service with viewership coming from over 4,300 towns and cities. “We believe that the Mobile Edition plan will further accelerate Prime Video’s adoption in India and allow an even larger number of customers to access our popular entertainment content,” he stated.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook