Amazon launches a new campaign

Amazon has unveiled its new campaign, ‘tu khul, tu khil, har pal.’ The campaign consists of a series of ad films that highlight the life stories of individuals who stood out by reason of their age, appearance and/or affinities. It has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India.

As a brand, Amazon strives to take progressive perspectives on how it represents individuals within their lives, Ravi Desai, director, mass and brand marketing, Amazon India, said. “We try to look beyond stereotypical dynamics. Through this communication, we aim to represent a diverse set of consumers by looking past preconceived notions of gender, age, body type, sexuality, region, among others. Har Pal Fashionable, then, is more than just ‘looking and feeling good’. It is about individual self-expression through fashion and beauty,” he added.

The films show story of a woman with vitiligo, a woman who struggles to be acknowledged as one, an old man who refuses to forfeit his youth, the story of a transgender, a plus sized woman and a newscaster who chooses to be different. They take us through their stories, show us their scars, their vulnerable moments.

For Sujoy Roy, creative director, Ogilvy, open a box of Amazon, donn a dress, change the appearance and transform from within. “That is the core of our campaign. Our idea can be traced back to the unboxing videos. Only, we wanted to unbox people and tell their stories in their words. Our aim was to encourage people to wear their unique stories like they would wear a dress ordered from Amazon,” he stated.

