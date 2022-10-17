Amazon India unveils #WeAreAmazon campaign

Amazon has rolled out a new campaign #WeAreAmazon to celebrate its people who play a key role in delivering a delightful festive season for the customers. The campaign spotlights Amazon employees, associates, and partners who are making sure that customers have a brighter and safer festive season.

‘WeAreAmazon’ is a simple effort to exhibit gratitude to all our employees who, with their exceptional and unconventional roles, have become builders, innovators, and have successfully delivered services to customers, Deepti Varma, vice president, people and experience technology (PXT), Amazon Stores India and EM, said. “We are thankful to all these remarkable people who work relentlessly to delight customers.”

During the festive season, Amazonians come together to serve customers and offer an exceptional shopping experience while ensuring safe and reliable delivery of customer orders, the company said. “The season brings in fun, joy, happiness, and warmth across the organisation where each individual, while gearing up for the festive season, is making sure easy processes for their peers, customers, sellers, and partners,” it added.

