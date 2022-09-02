Amazon India begins the festive season with #FindLife campaign

Amazon.in has launched a digital campaign to provide a brief glimpse into how people come to Amazon.in to find products for all or different moments of their lives, to help them live life and fulfil their aspirations. The campaign is conceptualised to highlight the human stories and emotions that lie behind any purchase, showcasing actual customers who were able to find different kinds of products on Amazon.in that helped them to express their emotions, participate with family or just enjoy life.

“At Amazon.in we have always tried to provide a wide selection of products to create value and convenience in the lives of our customers. We understand that a product is more than just a commodity, it is a means to an expression. Every order has a story or emotion behind it and these moments constitute life, that millions of sellers on Amazon.in enable for customers through our marketplace. This campaign represents how we want to keep making our customers lives better by helping them ‘Find Life’ as they can focus on their precious moments,” Manish Tiwary, country manager and vice president, India consumer business, Amazon India, said.

The first leg of the digital campaign has been launched across social platforms today, with more videos to come over the next two months, the company said. The six weeks long digital campaign kicks off with the festive season and will continue till the end of Diwali.

For Ray Page, EVP, head of global innovation and social impact, WE Communications, exploring different narratives for this campaign has highlighted one simple fact, we are united by love, a sense of belonging, and self-expression. “When we started working on this campaign, we wanted to dig deeper into the human qualities of the products you can find on Amazon.in. Whether you’re buying a telescope for your budding six-year-old astronaut or a cane for your 80-year-old mom, there are human stories behind every product. It was so rewarding to work with real people and families (not actors) to take a peek into their lives and relationships.”

