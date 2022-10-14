Amazon.in rolls out the final part of #FindLife with #FindLight campaign

Amazon.in has released the #FindLight campaign to celebrate the journey of an Amazon customer as he explores his own light while India gets ready to celebrate Diwali. #FindLight is the third and final part of the #FindLife digital campaign that was started on September 2, 2022. The campaign was conceptualised by Amazon PR in-house and WE Communications, and produced by Miran Media.

The #FindLight film is an illustrated embodiment of an attempt to inspire customers and encourage them to ‘find their own light,’ Manish Tiwary, country manager and vice president, India consumer business, Amazon India, said. “The true essence of the #FindLife campaign pivots on real customers and their own stories of fulfilment, joy, celebration and inspiration,” he added.

According to the company, the campaign outlines human stories and emotions behind any purchase, showcasing real customers who find different products on the company’s platform that help them express their feelings, celebrate with family or enjoy life. The campaign film encapsulates the story of a BMX biker who finds his self-expression in the hoods of Noida with his ride, by challenging the odds through his skills.

As per the company, the campaign has been shot using both drone and handheld cameras to express scale in accessibility while also maintaining intimacy, allowing the view to be ‘in the action’. #FindLife is a six-week-long digital campaign and will continue till the end of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022.

