Amazon and Netflix witnessed more than 60% growth in subscriber base during lockdown: Velocity MR Study

With four out five Indians subscribing to streaming platforms during the lockdown, over-the-top (OTT) platforms have witnessed a tremendous growth in subscriptions, according to a pan-India study conducted by Velocity MR titled ‘Surviving COVID-19 and beyond: A Consumer Perspective- Part 2’. As per the study, Amazon Prime witnessed 67% growth in subscription followed by Netflix with 65% rise in subscriptions.
The data for the study was collected in April 2020 from a stratified sample size of 3,000 respondents. Conducted to understand consumer sentiments towards COVID-19 and their behaviour during the lockdown period, the study covers consumer engagement habits in terms of entertainment, work, and education.
According to the study, nearly 73% of the respondents stated that they consumed YouTube and Hotstar content more regularly than the other OTT apps. Disney owned Hotstar saw 41% rise in subscriptions while Google’s free video platform YouTube saw 46% rise in subscription.
More than 40% of respondents mentioned that they have taken a new DTH/TV subscription as the lockdown continued for more than a month and a half across the country, the study revealed. Moreover, 80% of respondents prefer to watch movies on TV during lockdown, followed by 65% who prefer watching national news. Interestingly, as no new daily soaps’ episodes are being telecasted during the lockdown only 25% of the respondents watch the on-going/re-telecast shows.
The study also revealed that Medlife and Netmeds with 47% and 45% respectively, emerged as the most preferred pharmacy apps. However, more than 50% of the respondents still preferred physical Medical/Pharmacy stores without home delivery. 72% of respondents feel Kirana stores are safer to buy groceries. Out of those who used the digital platform for groceries, Amazon Pantry and Big Basket were the most preferred apps.
48% of the respondents have enrolled for online courses during lockdown – with major inclination seen among those below 35 years of age, the study revealed. Byju’s saw the highest spike in enrollment with nearly 33% of the respondents. Unacademy and Udemy follow behind with 28% of respondents, equally.
With work from home becoming a mandatory situation, video conferencing apps have also shown a tremendous rise in usage. More than 80% of respondents prefer WhatsApp for video conferencing, thus, making it the top video conferencing app used during the lockdown, Skype follows behind at 41%.
