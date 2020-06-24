Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly salutes the efforts of frontline workers in new campaign

The film has been launched across the digital platforms of the brand

With the aim of thanking frontline workers for their relentless support amid the ongoing covid-19 crisis in the country, Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly from the house of Perfetti Van Melle India, has rolled out new campaign centred around the launch of a special edition “Salute our Heroes” packs as a mark of respect and gratitude.

The digital film highlights these times through the eyes of a little girl. The narrative in the video is the tale of a neighborhood doctor who hasn’t been home to see her young daughter because she is working in the frontline. The one time the mother came home, she saw her daughter from outside the window to keep her safe. The little girl captures the emotions of the masses as she salutes the various heroes like the doctor, for their service to the nation.

According to Rohit Kapoor – director marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India, while we have all come together to show our appreciation for the workers and clapped in unison, their extraordinary sacrifice and dedication deserves to be remembered for generations to come. “They deserve our deep gratitude and this new campaign is a small gesture to showcase our respect towards our real heroes. Through this initiative, Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly, is reaching out to these workers. They are like our extended families, and we would like to thank them for keeping us safe,” he added further on the brand’s initiative.

Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd. (PVMI) started operations in India in 1994, and is a manufacturer, distributor and marketer of several confectionery brands. The company at present has a diverse portfolio of brands across segments (i.e. candies, jellies, gums & chewies) such as Center Fresh, Happydent, Mentos, Alpenliebe, Big Babol among others.

