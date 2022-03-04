Alpa Dedhia joins IdeateLabs as the chief business officer

eateLabs is on a growth spree with multiple account wins and has made multiple senior level hires over the last quarter

IdeateLabs has appointed Alpa Dedhia as chief business officer (CBO). Prior to this, Dedhia was working for VMLY&R India, where she held the position of EVP – customer experience and new business. Alpa Dedhia will be working out of IdeateLabs’ Mumbai office.

Dedhia’s extensive experience will help the company enrich its clientele across diverse sectors as well as enhance existing client relationships and teams, Vrutika Dawda, director, IdeateLabs, said. “Alpa Dedhia will be playing a crucial role in achieving our organisation’s objectives and expansion plans. We are setting up an Innovation Lab at the heart of our operation, and Dedhia will form a part of the core team that will drive this,” she added.

Alpa Dedhia has more than 16 years of progressive experience in building brands, and building practices around content at scale, digital business revenue optimisation, video, social commerce, and products and technology transformation. She has led marquee client relationships across diverse categories from retail, healthcare, lifestyle, IT, BFSI and FMCG in her career. “At IdeateLabs, we are building an intersection of technology and brand experiences, using AI, machine learning, consumer experience design, and digital transformation as key pillars. And that’s where I felt the synergy between my passions and skills, and the vision of the team would lead to great work and learning,” Alpa Dedhia stated.

IdeateLabs is further strengthening its leadership team and will soon be announcing some more additions to the senior leadership team.

