Alok Shankar of Fitbit on life beyond work

Alok Shankar, country general manager, Fitbit

The Job

Working on what you believe in doesn’t seem like work. I truly believe in Fitbit’s vision of ‘making everyone in the world healthy’. I am passionate about fitness and health myself. I love the fact that we are committed to drive meaningful innovation and leverage the latest technologies available as we strive to democratise health & wellness.

In the present scenario of the global pandemic, our mission has become even more relevant. We are making products that help people stay active, move more, manage stress, sleep better, and eat well. I believe such consumer-focussed products can help curb the increasing lifestyle-related diseases in society by nudging one to inculcate healthy habits. That is the change we aspire to see in the world.

The Weekdays

In the WFH setting, my typical day consists of a lot of phone calls and video calls with team members, distribution partners, as well as key customers. The things I always look forward to at work are meticulous planning, a motivational environment, seamless communication, and well-thought plans. A consistent and well-planned day helps me keep my energy level up. Additionally, I take frequent ‘breaks’ from the computer, take my meals in a timely manner, and keep myself hydrated.

The Weekend

I have many hobbies that involve ‘building things’, whether it is RC (radio-controlled) models or Lego. Lately, I have been playing around with drones and have built myself a couple. I am also a big DIY person; in the present scenario where we are being cautious about getting craftsmen into the house, I use the weekend to ‘fix’ things and ‘tinker’ around the house. The weekend is also dedicated to helping my wife with chores and getting ready for the next week. I also make it a point to have a Zoom call with my parents.

The Toys

I am an engineer by education, and have spent all my life around fast-moving technology goods. I love to get my hands on the ‘latest’ gadgets. The one gadget I cannot function without is my Fitbit smartwatch.

The Logos

When investing in any product, quality and after-sales service matter to me the most. My focus is more on functionality and fit, rather than the ‘show off’ value. Google and Adidas are two of my favourite brands.

