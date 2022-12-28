Alniche Lifesciences rolls out #GutHealthAwareness campaign across hospitals

Alniche Lifesciences has collaborated with KOL’s to roll out its #GutHealthAwareness campaign across hospitals. Through the campaign, the company aims to spread awareness and improve the understanding of the patients related to gastrointestinal issues such as constipation during constipation awareness month.

People often neglect constipation and delay seeking medical help, Anil Verma, consultant gastroenterologist, Sarvodya Hospital Ghaziabad, said. “By leading a healthy lifestyle, eating right, embracing physical exercises, and having ample water to keep the body hydrated constipation can be avoided,” he added.

According to the company, the campaign highlights the fact that constipation sufferers are concerned about the condition, however very few are willing to discuss it with their immediate family or friends due to the “social taboo”. Most are shy about seeking medical help to solve their problem.

Due to faulty diet and lifestyle habits, the problem of constipation is rising in India, especially in urban population, Girish Arora, founder and managing director (MD), Alniche Lifesciences, stated. “We want to create a healthcare ecosystem that enables people to live fuller lives by launching such education campaigns,” he highlighted.

