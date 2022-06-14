Almo names Kshitij Ladia as co-founder and COO

Almo, a D2C brand in men’s premium essentials space, has announced the appointment of Kshitij Ladia as its co-founder and chief operating officer (COO). Ladia brings in over 10 years of experience in e-commerce and before joining Almo, has led strategy, business operations, and supply chain across consumer internet startups such as Pharmeasy, CarDekho, and Iksula.

For Almo, as an emerging D2C brand, operational excellence will be critical to set up a strong foundation, Abhishek Shah, founder and CEO of Almo said. “The fact that we have worked together closely previously and built multiple businesses from the ground up including at Iksula and CarDekho plus his in-depth exposure in leadership roles with the likes of Pharmeasy, gives me immense confidence in this partnership taking Almo to new heights together. Now that he is a member of the Almo founding team, his exposure and experiences at larger-scale high-growth consumer internet startups will aid us in our quest to become the one-stop destination for day-to-day premium essentials for the evolved man,” he added.

In his new stint in Almo, Ladia will be responsible for driving the strategy, operations, and supply chain towards the goal of creating operating excellence across the organisation. He will spearhead the cross-functional teams across fulfillment, customer care, merchandising, finance and human resources with his vast knowledge in the e-commerce sector along with bringing best practices on enhancing the overall customer experience as a key mandate, the company said.

“I look forward to making Almo the most customer-loved brand in the coming decade. With sustainability at its core, Almo has successfully built a strong foundation for a new age brand disrupting a high commodity category while demonstrating a strong initial product-market fit. I aim to lead Almo into this next era of rapid growth, intending to triple our revenue by FY23 and take our customer experience to the best in its class in the industry,” Ladia stated.

Read Also: Vineeta Vora joins GoKwik’s leadership team as senior director, products

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook