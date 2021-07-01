Alliance Insurance Brokers ropes in Sudeep Kulkarni as vice president marketing

The appointment is in line with the company’s strategic vision to expand the business and drive growth across the country

Alliance Insurance Brokers has announced the appointment of Sudeep Kulkarni as its vice president- marketing, brand, and digital. The appointment is in line with the company’s strategic vision to expand the business and drive growth across the country.

In his new role, Kulkarni will lead the marketing portfolio across brand and digital for Alliance Insurance pan India, as well as for their Insurtech consulting and advisory platform for corporate employees – Elephant.in. He comes with over two decades of experience in leadership competence roles across media, advertising and hospitality services, having worked with media houses, experiential marketing companies, advertising agencies, and hospitality groups across the country.

“Sudeep comes with immense experience and knowledge in branding and marketing and is the right fit for a growing organisation like ours. He will be one of the leading driving forces in popularising the concept of Elephant Insurance across the country. We look forward to a great and fruitful long-term relationship,” Aatur Thakkar, co-founder, and director, Alliance Insurance said.

“The role will be very exciting and challenging, as we will try to drive a new concept into the Indian consumer mindset, Elephant Insurance, which drives insurance products and serves the insurance requirements of corporate employees. Though group insurance is common across companies, the insurance products under Elephant provide unmatched benefits to employees compared to the usual group insurances. My role will be to increase consumer outreach for Elephant Insurance across companies and consumers across the country,” Kulkarni added in his new role.

Alliance Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. is an insurance service provider, risk manager, and reinsurance broker. It was founded in 2003 and provides a wide range of services like customised insurance solutions, claims management, insurance audits. It offers insurance in aviation and aerospace, financial institutions group, infrastructure and energy, manufacturing, services, media and entertainment, among others. Alliance also forayed into the corporate insurance and reinsurance market and later extended focus into small and medium businesses with the emerging corporate group. It is now focusing on digitising the insurance model and is getting technology linked to Insurtech platforms like Elephant, PCG, Employee Benefit 360, and SME insure.

