All set to BARC as TV audience measurement system resumes

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has asked the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to release the news ratings with immediate effect and also to release the last three months’ data, for the genre in a monthly format, for fair and equitable representation of true trends. As per the revised system, the reporting of news and niche genres shall be on a ‘four week rolling average concept’.

“In the spirit of the TRP Committee Report and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI’s) recommendation dated April 28, 2020, M/s Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has undertaken revision in its processes, protocols, oversight mechanism and initiated changes in governance structure, among others. The reconstitution of the Board and the Technical Committee to allow for the induction of Independent Members have also been initiated by BARC. A permanent Oversight Committee has also been formed. The access protocols for data have been revamped and tightened,” an official statement revealed.

BARC has indicated that in view of the changes undertaken by it, they are reaching out to related constituencies to explain the new proposals and are in readiness to actually commence the release as per the new protocols. Taking note of the above, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked BARC to release the news channels’ ratings with immediate effect.

Furthermore, the Ministry has also set up a ‘Working Group’ under the chairmanship of the CEO, Prasar Bharti; for the consideration of leveraging the Return Path Data (RPD) capabilities for the use of TRP services, as also recommended by TRAI and the TRP Committee Report. The Committee shall submit its report in four months’ time.

The Group shall be tasked with the following activities such as specify minimum standards for RPD capable STBs, SOPs for certification and audit of the same; specify common protocols, data standards and modifications to current ratings methodology so that data from RPD capable STBs could be integrated into the current TV ratings system. Additionally, specify minimum standards, for any smart phone-based apps to augment above proposed RPD system for integration into the current TV ratings. Also, specify for SOPs for certification and audit of the same. Evolve a consensus for how such different data sets including RPD/ smart phone-based data collection will be priced/ costs shared within the framework of TV ratings system. Specify consent-based privacy framework to govern all such data collection and use within TV ratings.

Establish timelines for the rollout of above with a clear roadmap to guide all stakeholders while laying out points of responsibility for the same.

The composition of the Joint Working Group shall be S S Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharati (chairperson); a representative from MeitY (member); a representative from BIS (member); a representative from BARC (member); Harit Nagpal, president, DTH Association (member); and a representative from AIDCF (member).

