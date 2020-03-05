aLL rolls out #IamBetterCurvy campaign to highlight body positivity

By: |
Updated: March 5, 2020 4:54:42 PM

The campaign urges women to flaunt their body types no matter what

The campaign aims to address the plus size women to let go of their inhibitionsThe campaign aims to address the plus size women to let go of their inhibitions

Fashion and apparel brand aLL has rolled out a new campaign #IamBetterCurvy to celebrate the women of today. Through its campaign, the brand aims to inculcate the thought of body positivity among women by urging them to not be affected by the trolls and comments around their body type.

As being trolled and shamed for body continues to be a challenge for most women today, the campaign highlights the most-commonly faced situations in everyday lives of women and the ways to tackle them. To leverage the growing popularity of influencers, aLL has roped in Sakshi Sindwani and Neha Parulkar to promote the concept.

Related News

aLL has consistently aimed at addressing the needs of fashion-conscious plus size women and seeks to break well-established style myths, Hetal Kotak, CEO, aLL: The Plus Size Store said. “This Women’s day, we strive to bring about a revolutionary change in the minds of women about oneself. Our motto #IamBetterCurvy is a little push to all those plus size women to let go of their inhibitions and to motivate them to move towards greatness,” she added.

The campaign showcases the two influencers engage in a conversation on the nasty and cringe worthy comments received on their physique. While reading out the different body-shaming tweets from trolls on their feeds, they are seen answering back in a fun and sarcastic manner.

In order to initiate conversations around body shaming, the brand encourages customers to share their experience of troll comments. With unwanted beauty ideals and opinions prevailing in the stereotypical society, aLL aims to highlight the importance of being unapologetically sassy about her version of the true self and not pay heed to trolls she receives by being confident in her skin, claimed Kotak. The campaign further seeks to break away from the popular notion of having a healthy and hourglass figure by redefining the beauty standards.

Read Also: HMD Global to launch ‘No Time To Die’ campaign starring Lashana Lynch

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. aLL rolls out #IamBetterCurvy campaign to highlight body positivity
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Aviva India launches new campaign to highlight the importance of insurance
2IAA Olive Crown Awards concludes 10th edition of rewarding green crusaders
3Olay India urges women to #GlowUpNoMatterWhat with its new campaign