ALL partners with Mumbai Indians Women’s T20 team

Ashok Leyland (ALL) on Thursday announced its partnership with Mumbai Indians as principal partner for the upcoming Women’s T20 league in India. ALL’s logo and name will feature prominently on the back of the team’s jersey.

ALL has signed a two-year partnership with the team, which begins this edition, and will continue till 2024.

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, ALL, said, “We are proud to associate with Mumbai Indians Women’s T20 Team as their principal partner. In a society where gender roles are prescribed, our women achievers are breaking the stereotype. We live by our brand philosophy koi manzil door nahin, and through this partnership, we aim to showcase these women who are pursuing their dreams and changing the face of women’s sports in India.”

Mumbai Indians will play the tournament opener on March 4 at the DY Patil stadium, Mumbai. In its inaugural season, the Women’s T20 will host 20 league matches and two playoff games over 23 days, with the finals scheduled on March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium.

Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “We are glad to have Ashok Leyland partner with us, on this momentous journey in women’s cricket. We are looking forward to working closely with them, to help build a strong narrative around women’s cricket and through our platforms, give Ashok Leyland the opportunity to engage with our paltan around the globe.”

