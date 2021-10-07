Alia Bhatt invests in D2C start-up Phool.co

IIT Kanpur had invested in and nurtured the company, while it was at the idea stage

D2c wellness startup Phool.co has announced that actor Alia Bhatt is now an investor in the company. “Phool incense really stands out for its fine natural fragrances and amazing packaging. I admire the founder’s vision of making incense and bio-leather from recycled flowers that contribute to keeping our rivers clean, creating a humane alternative to leather and providing employment to women in India’s heartland. I’m proud that these products are created in India and wowing the world and I’m thrilled to join the investors who are backing the company,” Bhatt said.

Earlier, Phool.co had raised $2 million in a seed round from IAN Fund, Social Alpha (FISE) and Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation (San Francisco), and IIT Kanpur. At Phool.co we aim to drive systemic change through innovation, Ankit Agarwal, founder, Phool.co, said. “Alia’s investment is a validation of our efforts and firmly sets us on a path to build a global success story from a tier 3 city. The investment and support will help us expand our footprint globally and also step up the pace of research and development,” he added further.

Founded by engineering graduate Ankit Agarwal in July 2017, Phool.co is a startup focused on the circular economy which converts floral waste into charcoal free luxury incense products and other wellness products. The startup claims to have rapidly expanded its operations and consistently achieved 130% YoY growth for the past two years. IIT Kanpur had invested in and nurtured the company, while it was at the idea stage. “Phool.co vision is backed by strong research and development efforts and is based on sustainable development goals focused on creating a circular economy, promoting sustainable consumption, and bringing dignified livelihoods,” the company added in a statement.

