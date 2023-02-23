Alex Kuruvilla steps down as MD, Conde Nast

In a recent development, veteran Alex Kuruvilla has stepped down as the Managing Director of Conde Nasta, India. Talking to Brandwagon Online, Kuruvilla informed that he will be transitioning to a new role with the company as non-executive chairman with effect from July.

Sharing his thoughts on the move, Kuruvilla said, “After an incredible 17 years founding and building Conde Nast’s Indian operations, and after much thought and contemplation, I feel it’s time to move on to the next chapter of my life. I have decided to step down as Managing Director and will be transitioning to a new role with the company as non-executive chairman with effect from July. It is officially an end to 9-5 life”.



Adding more on the decision, he stated, “This will allow me to pursue my other interests; amongst other things, my passion of two decades – technology investing and mentoring start-ups in AI, fintech, D2C, wellness etc. I will now have more time to focus on non-profits.” Kuruvilla also plays the role of an advisor to the Kochi Biennale and a Trustee of the Save Life Foundation, an NGO.



“It’s been an exhilarating ride, launching four iconic brands – Vogue, GQ, CN Traveller and AD and leading Conde Nast India’s transformation from a magazine company to a digital-first multi-platform group, all along remaining the most admired and dominant premium media platform in India.It’s been a privilege to have worked in such an incredible culture alongside some of the world’s most talented people”, he added.

In his previous stints, Kuruvilla has held leadership roles at MTV Networks and Hindustan Thompson.

