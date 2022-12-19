AkzoNobel rolls out its ‘Ghar ka Champion’ TVC

AkzoNobel has launched a new ‘Ghar ka Champion’ television commercial (TVC) campaign for its latest launch of its exterior paints range, the ‘Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx’. The campaign was conceptualised by Mullen Lintas Delhi, and it features Ashutosh Rana and Ishaan Khattar.

A country like India faces different weather conditions across regions and the campaign aims to justify the product properties and promise of prolonged protection, Garima Khandelwal, chief content officer, Mullen Lintas, said. “The TVC also stands out with a graph of a father-son relationship that seamlessly weaves the product story,” she added.

The film showcases an aspiring sportsperson who leaves home when his father bets that the colours of Champion Bhavan would have faded long before his son ever becomes a champion. When the son finally returns home as a champion, he is surprised to see that the house has retained its original sheen.

