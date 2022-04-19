AkzoNobel launches a new campaign for Dulux Velvet Touch

Paints and coatings company AkzoNobel (maker of Dulux Paints in India) has launched a new campaign for Dulux Velvet Touch, its ultra-luxury interior emulsion brand. As per the company, the new campaign titled ‘Dulux Velvet Touch – feels like home’ aims to strengthen the brand promise of rich intense colours and gain consumer preference through its newly introduced Tru Color technology.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Mullen Lintas Delhi. “As Indian consumers are increasingly spending more time rejuvenating their homes, walls have become a canvas of self-expression. Dulux India is now further empowering consumers to flourish through colours. We are presenting the all new Dulux Velvet Touch with the Tru Color technology. This is our promise of intense rich colours with ultra-smooth finish so that every living space paints a narrative as progressive as today’s consumers and ‘feels like home’,” Rajiv Rajgopal, managing director, AkzoNobel India, said.

“Dulux Velvet Touch wanted to own new conversations in relationship dynamics as we make a comeback in the consumer’s mindspace, carving a contemporary space for the brand. The need for autonomy or the question to why it’s sought by a young independent woman was a fresh conversation with home at the centre of it. It was a collaboration of the right talent coming together that touches the right note,” Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas, stated.

According to Vandana Krishnia, head of marketing, decorative paints, AkzoNobel India, the ‘Velvet Touch – feels like home’ campaign adds a new dimension of emotional connect that resonates with the evolved consumers of today. “The contemporary story of the father and his independent daughter has home, love and the magic of Dulux Velvet Touch at the centre of it. We have purposely pushed the visual look with a bold palette of Razzberries and Paddlewheel Grey.”

Read Also: Sprite launches ‘Thand Rakh’ campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook