AkzoNobel India’s Rajiv Rajgopal on life beyond work

Rajiv Rajgopal, MD, AkzoNobel India

The Job

Dedication, commitment, trust and integrity are values I cherish. Working in an organisation that shares the same values makes work life so much more rewarding. We are experts in the proud craft of making paints and coatings which enables me to connect with consumers, helping them create a home or work environment to their liking and requirement. My role also helps me to connect with various stakeholders to gain different perspectives, equipping me with rich insights.

I would want to use our passion for paint to make a difference more often. Our digital innovations are increasingly offering solutions nobody could have imagined just a few decades ago. I would like a higher level of digitisation in the way we work. We need to move towards a circular economical value chain, offer sustainable solutions and collaborate.

The Weekdays

I am an early riser; I leave for work by 8:00 am. My typical day is a mix of meetings and calls with colleagues. I enjoy brainstorming with my team on our strategic plans and discussing ways to improvise our execution. Discussions around building a diverse and sustainable organisation also take priority. To reenergise myself, I like to introspect at least once a week — about what has been done so far, and the steps that I need to take to achieve the next goal.

The Weekend

The weekend is devoted to spending quality time with my family. I also like to read during the weekend. I am currently reading Collaboration by Morten Hansen, and I recommend it particularly for the part on cultivating a T-shaped management culture, leading by cross-collaborating with teams. Being a sports buff, I like to catch up on cricket, tennis and soccer.

The Toys

I completely rely on my smartphone and laptop to stay connected and updated, and for accomplishing tasks. My iPhone is my all-time go-to gadget.

The Logos

Among Indian brands, Amul is truly iconic. I also admire Apple products for their design and user interface.

