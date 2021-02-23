AkzoNobel appoints Mullen Lintas as its creative agency in India

Mullen Lintas will be conceptualising and executing an effective communication strategy for Dulux in India

AkzoNobel, the global paints and coatings company, has recently appointed Mullen Lintas as its creative agency in India. Mullen Lintas’ mandate is to deliver on the growth objectives and business opportunities in the Indian subcontinent region.

AkzoNobel’s portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. The company has appointed Mullen Lintas as its creative agency, which will be conceptualising and executing an effective communication strategy for Dulux in India. Mullen Lintas, a part of MullenLowe Lintas Group has been known for its challenger approach and creative work across several categories.

The challenges for the brand are clearly cut out in this highly competitive category with many new entrants also in the fray, Hari Krishnan, chief executive officer, Mullen Lintas said. “It’s a great opportunity for us at Mullen Lintas to deploy our ‘Challenger’ philosophy and deliver an unfair share of attention for the brands in the AkzoNobel portfolio,” he added further.

“We were impressed with the category understanding and the creative acumen of Mullen Lintas to understand our consumer value proposition. We look forward to a strong and effective long-term partnership with them to further strengthen our portfolio in the Indian market,” Rajiv Rajgopal, managing director, AkzoNobel India said on the association with the agency.

AkzoNobel had recently announced the appointment of MullenLowe Group as its creative partner for their global marketing organisation based in Amsterdam. MullenLowe Group’s UK office will run the global hub with regional support from the different local country offices. While the network will be responsible for global brand strategy and communications, the country offices will craft the strategy and communication tailored meaningfully for the regional market and its audiences.

