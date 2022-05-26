akudo rolls out its new ad campaign #NotSafeToSave

Ed-fintech startup akudo has launched an ad campaign called #NotSafeToSave. Through the campaign, akudo aims to encourage teens to develop good financial habits. akudo, with its marketing efforts, is trying to reach out to GenZ through the mediums they enjoy, Lavika Aggarwal, co-founder, akudo said. “The idea was to create an ad that appeals to the psyche of not just teenagers but parents too. We hope to make finance and money matters a common household conversation,” she added.

The ad opens in a run-down warehouse where a child has been held captive for ransom. Unlike traditional kidnapping stories, the kidnapper finds himself in an ironic situation when the child’s father tells him to take the money from the kid itself since he has saved lots of it using akudo. Conceptualised and produced by akudo’s in-house marketing team, the campaign highlights the amount of money one could end up saving with akudo’s saving offers.

In the 30-second ad campaign, akudo brings into the spotlight one of its features of ‘Savings Partition’, leveraging their USP as a neobank that is empowering teenagers to be money savvy. akudo aims to create financial awareness and encourage good financial behaviour amongst GenZ by giving teens a platform to experience financial independence and acquire financial skills from a young age.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d0yDsgSHoQ

akudo launched its in-app currency, KUDOS, which makes the payment experience rewarding for its users. The feature gamifies the financial learning journey by providing incentives that encourage financial behaviour such as saving more, achieving saving goals, learning about investing, among others.

The fintech startup aims to build an ecosystem of guardians and children where teens can make financial decisions in a safe and controlled environment. The company is backed by investors such as Y-combinator, JAFCO Asia, Incubate India and angel investors such as Lalit Keshre, co-founder, Groww, among others.

