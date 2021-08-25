Akshay Paul joins Newgen Gaming as co-founder and chief marketing officer

Paul has worked with known brands like Ubisoft, Reliance Games, and JetSynthesys, among others

Gaming and esports company Newgen Gaming has appointed Akshay Paul as co-founder and chief marketing officer (CMO). In his new role, he will lead the company’s marketing, branding, and overall business initiatives. Moreover, Paul will work closely with the other co-founders and the executive team to outline strategies, strike partnerships along with leading the branding and marketing initiatives of the company.

“Our plan is to scale up the business rapidly and contribute to the fast moving esports industry. With his immense experience, we are confident that Akshay will lead the team to successfully mark our place in the growing esports ecosystem,” Anurag Khurana , co-founder and CEO , Newgen Gaming, said.

Paul joins the company with more than a decade of experience in product and marketing management. He has worked with known brands like Ubisoft, Reliance Games, and JetSynthesys, among others. Prior to joining Newgen Gaming, Paul was working as marketing head, GOQii. He was also associated with Reliance Jio Infocomm as marketing lead, games before his stint at GOQii.

“I’ve been a gamer and an esports enthusiast since I can remember. Having played competitively myself, I know the thrills of the sport,” Paul said. “Newgen Gaming – Penta Esports, have some exciting plans for the esports ecosystem in India. I am sure it is going to be an amazing experience working alongside some of the best in the business,” he added.

Newgen Gaming, founded by Anurag Khurana, Kiran Noojibail, operates in esports with its brand Penta Esports. The company aims to disrupt the ecosystem in India with a holistic approach towards the sector, including leagues, tournaments, content.

