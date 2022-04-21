Akshay Kumar issues public apology for endorsing Vimal after backlash from netizens

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday issued a public apology on his social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with regard to his association with pan masala brand Vimal.

“While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back,” Kumar said, adding that the entire endorsement fee would be directed towards a worthy cause.

He further added that the brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding on the actor.

“I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices,” Kumar stated.

The apology was in response to people trolling him on social media for appearing in the ad of Vimal Elaichi – a brand essentially known to sell tobacco products.

