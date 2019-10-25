Akshay Bector of Cremica Food on how he unwinds in weekends

Akshay Bector, CMD, Cremica Food Industries

The Job

The work that I do gives me an opportunity to bring international flavours and quality to the Indian plate. My job has given me the liberty to change the construct of India’s food sector. It makes me happy when I see that we Indians don’t have to look for international brands for exotic flavours of condiments. I believe India has a lot of untapped potential; we can surely become one of the largest exporters of processed food.

The Weekdays

My day starts at 5 am with a power walk, followed by a light breakfast. I usually reach the office by 9 am. I like to get involved in every aspect of the business. I usually have six to seven meetings in a day — with the sales and marketing teams on current campaigns and updates on products in the pipeline or meeting various stakeholders. Checking with the regional offices and talking to my old buddies over the phone work as therapy during a hectic day.

The Weekend

Weekends are about meeting family and friends. I am not a big party aficionado, but I love socialising.

The Toys

My iPhone X and Rolex Watch.

The Logos

After a certain period in life, you get over brands and logos. You don’t have to wear a particular brand to prove that you are succeeding in what you do.