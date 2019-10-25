Akshay Bector of Cremica Food on how he unwinds in weekends

I usually have six to seven meetings in a day — with the sales and marketing teams on current campaigns and updates on products in the pipeline or meeting various stakeholders.
The Job
The work that I do gives me an opportunity to bring international flavours and quality to the Indian plate. My job has given me the liberty to change the construct of India’s food sector. It makes me happy when I see that we Indians don’t have to look for international brands for exotic flavours of condiments. I believe India has a lot of untapped potential; we can surely become one of the largest exporters of processed food.
The Weekdays
My day starts at 5 am with a power walk, followed by a light breakfast. I usually reach the office by 9 am. I like to get involved in every aspect of the business. I usually have six to seven meetings in a day — with the sales and marketing teams on current campaigns and updates on products in the pipeline or meeting various stakeholders. Checking with the regional offices and talking to my old buddies over the phone work as therapy during a hectic day.
The Weekend
Weekends are about meeting family and friends. I am not a big party aficionado, but I love socialising.
The Toys
My iPhone X and Rolex Watch.
The Logos
After a certain period in life, you get over brands and logos. You don’t have to wear a particular brand to prove that you are succeeding in what you do.
For latest coverage on Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 and Haryana Assembly Election 2019, log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Assembly Election 2019 on Financial Express, stay tuned for latest election updates.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.