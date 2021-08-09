Akshat Sahu joins ShareChat as director, marketing

Prior to ShareChat, he was heading marketing for emerging sports at Star Sports, which is now part of Disney

Social media platform ShareChat on Monday announced the appointment of Akshat Sahu as director, marketing. In his new role, Sahu will lead all the marketing efforts at ShareChat, drive the platform towards a more accelerated growth among the user community, and build top of the mind recall in the branding and advertising community, the company said. At ShareChat, he will be reporting to Ajit Varghese, chief commercial officer, Moj and ShareChat.

With over 15 years of experience in branding, marketing, consumer research, strategy, sales and P&L management, Sahu has worked with companies like Disney – Star India in sports and entertainment verticals and VIP Industries. Prior to ShareChat, he was heading marketing for emerging sports at Star Sports, which is now part of Disney. He led the marketing strategy for diverse Indian sports, including football, kabaddi, hockey and badminton. He also led the entire marketing and strategy of Channel [V] India in his earlier role at Star India.

Akshat brings in a strong set of skills and his expertise in branding and marketing will add a lot of value to our team, Varghese said. “He is a proven marketing leader with strong strategic acumen, in-depth consumer insights and highly efficient operational focus. We hope he will bring immense value and spread our brand reputation across the diverse group of stakeholders as we continue to build ShareChat on our long-term strategy,” he added further.

“I have always been intrigued by the diversity of India and it is a special opportunity to be working with a company that is pioneering the Indic language conversations in the internet space. I am looking forward to contributing to the company’s growth with my core area of expertise and making ShareChat a household name in India,” Sahu stated.

An alumnus of Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA), Sahu has been instrumental in building a vibrant sports culture in India and a deeper connection with the consumer by unlocking the potential of local insights and communication in various Indic languages across the country, the company added in a statement.

