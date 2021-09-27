Aks Clothings ropes in Neha Dhupia as brand ambassador for its maternity and nursing wear collection

The range of Aks encompasses kaftans, dresses and indo-western designs

Aks Clothings has roped in Neha Dhupia as their collection ambassador to launch its latest range of maternity-cum-nursing wear collection. With the association, Aks aims to run campaigns on all its social and digital platforms. The campaign has been conceptualised by Aks as it longs to become a one-stop fashion destination for all the mothers-to-be. The fashion brand through this campaign desires to make every mother experience motherhood with style and comfort and therefore it wants to do the same through an active engagement and interaction with the stakeholders, the company said.

For the campaign, the brand plans to utilise social media and digital media to strike a chord with a wider audience. “Aks’s brand ideology and the newly launched eclectic assortment of maternity-cum-nursing friendly outfits deeply resonate with Neha’s distinct and dynamic perception of womanhood,” the company added. The new range of Aks encompasses kaftans, dresses and indo-western designs.

“Motherhood is all about radiating and feeling cosy and positive. Motherhood is indeed magical and it demands extra care and comfort. This is why Aks brings to all the moms-to-be a creative range of outfits that have been cut out of absolute authentic, extremely soft and exceptionally elegant fabric to create beautiful and breathable dresses. Ranging from pregnancy, nursing, breast feeding or even the post pregnancy transition period, everything is taken care of with the maternity-cum-nursing wear collection of Aks,” Dhupia said.

“Neha Dhupia’s endeavours for the Freedom to Feed movement are commendable. The movement stands for breastfeeding and the choice of a mother to feed her baby anytime, anywhere. These converging visions of Neha and Aks are the chief reason this campaign needed Dhupia as its face. Aks has always envisioned to emphasise for comfy, exquisite and stylish attires for the lovely mothers-to-be. With the launch of the brand new maternity-cum-nursing wear collection, Aks wants to present an experience for all the mothers who want to retain their fashion sensibilities as they embark on a new journey of welcoming their little humans into this world,” Nidhi Yadav, founder, Aks, added.

