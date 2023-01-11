Ajit Varghese named head of network advertising sales at Disney Star

Disney Star has announced the appointment of Ajit Varghese as head of network advertising sales. According to the company, Varghese will be responsible for overall advertising revenues of Disney Star’s television and digital businesses and for driving growth through transformative sales and channel strategies, creating alliances and business development, in addition to developing a long-term vision and defining the strategic direction of the sales organisation. He will report to K Madhavan, president and country manager, Disney Star.

The advertising market in India has already crossed Rs 100,000 crore and is expected to be among the fastest growing in the world this year, Ajit Varghese said. “This allows for tremendous opportunities by which we can create ground-breaking solutions to drive growth for our clients,” he added.

Prior to his current appointment, Varghese was the chief commercial officer of ShareChat and Moj. He was responsible for driving monetisation, leading marketing efforts, and content partnerships. He was also the global president of Wavemaker, a WPP group media agency, where he oversaw business operations and drove growth across over 50 markets. Additionally, he had a three-year stint with Maxus (WPP) as its CEO for Asia Pacific, based in Singapore. The other organisations he worked with include Madison World, Kantar IMRB and Initiative Universal Media.

Also Read ASCI proposes advertising framework for EdTech companies

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook