Ajio gives Global Creator Network its social and content mandate

Online fashion retailer Ajio has given Global Creator Network (GCN) its social and content mandate. As per the company, GCN will build a brand strategy, creative first social campaigns with internet protocols (IPs), and creator activations. Additionally, the company claims that GCN will enable the brand to build a community of like-minded people across social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram. The digital marketing communication will be designed to elevate the brand’s presence in the minds of the consumer using effective branded content strategies, the company stated.

As a team, we look forward to this association with Ajio, Devarshi Shah, senior vice president, brand content, GCN, said. “Our focus will be to create meaningful, innovative and fresh content strategies. The aim is to keep the brand ahead of the competition with campaigns that click,” Shah added.

The brand claims that GCN will work to design innovative, engaging and effective content for Ajio, which is in tune with the current trends and tastes. Moreover, the company added that GCN will look after end-to-end executions of campaigns and content that will help Ajio stay ahead of the competition.

