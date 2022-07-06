Ajinkya Rahane invests in You Need Contents

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has invested in You Need Contents, the Indian entity of You Need Character and the producer of kids’ animation series CricketPang. With this investment, Rahane will help the brand reach wider Indian audiences and also encourage kids to actively take up sports. “I am looking forward to having Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, who has been our ambassador since last year, as an investor and shareholder of YNC India, ahead of the start of a full-fledged business in India,” Minsu Song, CEO, YNC, said

Cricket Pang, You Need Character’s global animation is being broadcasted on TV and OTT channels in India, Korea and the UAE. You Need Character has established a local entity in Bengaluru in December last year for its main market, and is actively pursuing various projects using Cricket Pang IP such as; education, character licensing, publication and spatial entertainment. In addition to the Cricket Pang animation brand business, Song also mentioned that he plans to establish a scholarship foundation in India with the growth of the company in the future to support cricket scholarships for young children in India with Rahane. “As a brand ambassador I have been following Cricket Pang since last year. Being a sports enthusiast, I am confident about the success stories that will be written by Cricket Pang IP in the India. As a shareholder, I will work closely with the brand to ensure our products reach a wider audience in India,” Ajinkya Rahane stated.

Cricket Pang Motion box theatre will start operating at Imagicaa, the largest theme Park in India in October this year with this the company is speeding up its local business in India by making preparations to launch its first Cricket Pang Sports Theme Park, Cricket Pang Land in Bengaluru in the first half of next year.

