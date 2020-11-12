Ajeeta Bharadwaj joins Wondrlab as chief strategy officer

She will report to Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner - Content Platform at Wondrlab

Platform- first martech startup Wondrlab has appointed Ajeeta Bharadwaj as chief strategy officer. Bharadwaj will be based out of Mumbai and will oversee the entire strategic planning function at Wondrlab. She will report to Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner – Content Platform at Wondrlab.

In a career spanning 20 years, Bharadwaj has worked with the Publicis network for 18 years and led the strategic planning function for Leo Burnett Mumbai before moving on. Her mandate at Wondrlab involves taking a deep dive into human journeys via a platform-first lens. She will leverage her cross-category experience of brand insights and human behaviour to create world-class go-to-market strategies for clients’ businesses.

Ajeeta isn’t just a strategist, but someone who deep dives into a client’s business to create contemporary solutions. I am confident that she will harness all her knowledge and experience at Wondrlab to help clients win strategically, Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner – Content Platform at Wondrlab said on the new appointment in the company.

As consumers, we use different platforms differently and adding this understanding to strategy can get the brand entrenched better in the purchase process. It is an exciting vision and the attempt will be to consistently look for data-backed, dynamic solutions that deliver on this, Ajeeta Bharadwaj, chief strategy officer, Wondrlab.

Launched in 2020, Wondrlab is a platform-first martech startup in India. The brainchild of founders Saurabh Varma, Vandana Verma and Rakesh Hinduja, Wondrlab is a mix of creativity, experience and technology. All three held senior positions in Publicis Groupe in the past, and bring to Wondrlab a deep understanding of human behaviour, brands on platforms.

