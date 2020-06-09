Ajay Mehta to lead Cinema and OOH for GroupM India

Ajay Mehta, MD, Cinema (ITV) and OOH (Kinetic)

GroupM appoints Ajay Mehta as managing director, cinema (ITV) and OOH (Kinetic). Prior to this, Mehta used to be the MD of ITV. Ajay Mehta will also be joining the GroupM India Executive Committee (ExCo). The coming together of the two businesses is a huge opportunity for the company to create new strengths and to be valued partners for the clients by delivering result – oriented solutions for them, Ajay Mehta, MD, Cinema (ITV) and OOH (Kinetic), said. “ I look forward to working with the two teams and to contribute to the growth of the business,” he added.

In his new role, Ajay Mehta will focus on integrating the teams and prioritise focus on larger returns for clients and brands, shaping solutions that would provide an edge for the company’s clients by collaborating with multi avenues like digital, technology and other media opportunities.The news comes after Rachna Lokhande announced her resignation as CEO of Kinetic India, which will come into effect on August 14, 2020. The announcement of Lokhande’s departure was made at the company’s internal meeting.

According to Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia, the company is fortunate to be the leaders in both cinema and OOH practices and the goal and vision is to make it stronger and bolder. “Our belief in OOH and Cinema related solutions for brands continue to be strong and while we are going through tough times, it is important to prepare as well as strengthen our offering. I am confident his entrepreneurial skills and collaborative nature will help and lead the teams to larger strength,” he added.

All the ITV teams along with the Kinetic leadership team will report to Ajay Mehta while he will continue to be based out of Gurgaon and will report into Prasanth Kumar.

