Ajay Gahlaut bids adieu to Publicis Worldwide

Left to right: Ajay Gahlaut, Basabjit Mazumdar and Vikash Chemjong

Ajay Gahlaut, CCO and MD of Publicis Worldwide, India (PWW) has put in his papers in order to pursue his passion on a personal front. Meanwhile, the agency has elevated Vikash Chemjong and Basabjit ‘Tito’ Mazumdar to the role of joint national creative directors. In their new role, the duo will take on the role of managing the creative mandate for all brands under PWW including Publicis Capital, Publicis Ambience, Publicis Beehive, Publicis Health, Publicis Emil and Publicis Business. They will report directly to Srija Chatterjee, MD, Publicis Worldwide, India.

Ajay Gahlaut, who has been with Publicis for over 18 months, will leave the agency in mid-August. “I have made many friends, built a powerhouse creative team and done some nice work. The only reason for moving on is a desire to try new things. This is an extremely exciting time for all kinds of creative content in the country. I have a couple of interesting options I can explore. And while I will never say never to advertising, I thought it was a good time to attempt some things I hadn’t tried before,” he said.

Vikash Chemjong and Basabjit Mazumdar had joined Publicis Capital over a year ago as national creative directors. Over the past one year, they have been instrumental in shaping the creative universe of some key brands under Publicis Capital including Beam Suntory, GUS, GPI, Nestle, Goodricke, Emami to name a few. Prior to joining Publicis, they both were group creative directors at Ogilvy India and have over four decades of creative experience between them.

Over his 18-month long stint, Ajay Gahlaut helped build and nurture the creative process and output for a number of brands at the agency, Srija Chatterjee, MD, Publicis Worldwide India, stated. “We are fortunate to be running on a Groupe philosophy that thrives on the model of collaboration and ensure that we breed and train talent of great calibre. To that end, both Vikash Chemjong and Basabjit Mazumdar have over 40 years of combined work experience and have been successfully leading the Publicis Capital business for the last one year, partnering some of our clients in delivering some great work. I look forward to them playing a key role in raising the creative bar,” she added.

