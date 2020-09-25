Ajay Dhyani of Timex on life beyond work

Ajay Dhyani, head – marketing and e-commerce, Timex

The Job

This is my 16th year in the marketing industry, and I am truly grateful for every day. I’ve been a part of Timex Group for the past six years. One of the things I love about my job is the constant innovation and the entrepreneurial spirit in the company. Being the marketing and e-commerce head of the company, I get the opportunity to interact with many marketers from the industry, which keeps the learning curve growing. Seeing customers share great reviews of the watches keeps me motivated every day. I cannot be grateful enough for the opportunity of serving a brand that has a great legacy of innovation and craftsmanship, spanning over 165 years.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced professionals to think differently and adapt to the ‘new normal’. Since the consumption behaviour is changing rapidly, technology and AI will be the catalysts, helping gain consumer insights and add meaningful experiences for customers. I am looking forward to implementing this new change to our benefit.

The Weekdays

I start my day with a relaxed yoga session, a cup of green tea and a healthy breakfast. Before getting to work, I like to set my goals by creating a to-do list that guides me throughout the day. Also, a lot of my time is spent in business meetings to carve strategies for the future, and in brainstorming sessions with my team. This gives me a chance to interact with my team members and review the activities by usually discussing and debating strategies on consumer insights. I take small breaks in between, and like to sip green tea to recharge myself.

The Weekend

Weekends are important as they give me the time to rejuvenate and relax. I like to follow a basic yoga routine in the morning and the evening. I generally play badminton with my friends, spend time with my family, and enjoy some music or a movie.

The Toys

I love gadgets, and I cannot imagine life without my iPhone, air pods and smartwatch.

The Logos

For sports, I swear by Asics. Being a tech freak, I follow brands that are improving our way of life, like Google.

