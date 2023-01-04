Ajax Engineering appoints Shubhabrata Saha as MD, CEO

Ajax Engineering has announced the appointment of Shubhabrata Saha as the company’s managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO). According to the company, Saha will enhance its leadership position as a technology-driven, innovative and 360-degree concrete solutions provider, in his new role.

“I see the strong brand recognition Ajax has achieved in the Indian market which will provide a platform for me to drive rapid growth,” Shubhabrata Saha, MD and CEO, AJAX Engineering, said. “Our target is to drive the revenue up to Rs 3000 crore in the next three years through a judicious mix of organic and inorganic growth,” he added.

Prior to his current role, Saha was the CEO of the farm division at Mahindra where he has delivered consistent and sustainable profitable growth while enhancing the brand and network, it claimed. As per the company, Saha comes to Ajax from the $3 billion Adventz group where he served as the MD and CEO of Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers and was the deputy CEO of its agricultural business.

