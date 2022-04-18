Ajanta Shoes roll out ‘Pairon ki Suno’ campaign

Ajanta Shoes has launched a new campaign ‘Pairon ki Suno’, with brand ambassadors Sourav Ganguly and Parineeti Chopra. The campaign aims to highlight the message that to achieve anything in life, you need to listen to your feet. The company claims that only when one listens to their feet, can one create quality footwear with style and comfort. The release is in line with the company’s vision to strengthen both its portfolio and imagery.

Conceptualised by 82.5 Communications and produced by Kinttsugi Stories (Mumbai), the campaign which went live on April 16, 2022, in eastern India in its first phase, will be promoted on television, print, out-of-home (OOH) and digital, across all markets in the country backed by a 360 degree approach over the next few weeks.

For Sagnik Banik, managing director, Ajanta Shoes, the new brand mantra is exactly in tune with the company’s constant endeavour to be a step ahead technologically in giving footwear that is comfortable and stylish at the same time. “Pairon ki suno is the closest to capturing the science of footwear comfort that the company adheres to,” he stated.

“Pairon ki suno is a mantra by which Ajanta makes its shoes. It is the inspiration which will take its users to their destinations,” Mayur Varma, executive creative director, 82.5 Communications, added.

The campaign consists of a series of ad films, one of which is released. The first film shows Ganguly and Chopra in a verbal to-and-fro about who one should listen to reach their destination. They give various suggestions, from each other to friends, family, and many more, but in the end reject all and agree on the idea that one should listen to their feet as only they would help one reach their goal.

The agency’s approach for Ajanta’s new brand positioning was to talk to the youth and go beyond the functional benefits that are generic to the footwear category, Sharmista Dev, president (East), 82.5 Communications, said. “The youth will find the brand’s new philosophy ‘pairon ki suno’ both relevant and appealing,” she highlighted.

