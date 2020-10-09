Ajanta Orpat Group’s Nevil Patel on life beyond work

Nevil Patel, director, Ajanta-Orpat Group

The Job

This is not a job for me, but my passion. The idea to instil the ease of product utility is the driving force behind my professional choices. It is my vision to bring in India some of the best manufacturing systems and approaches that are implemented globally and build a quintessential homegrown brand. The sector of consumer electronics and home appliances has always felt the brunt of Chinese products that are available at dirt-cheap prices. But we, at Orpat, have firmly believed in the ‘Make in India’ movement, and have taken appropriate measures to tackle the situation and contribute to our nation’s growth.

The Weekdays

I like to begin my day by prioritising work and scheduling meetings. I do spend a lot of my time at the manufacturing units interacting with the workers and trying to understand the processes and shortfalls that can be rectified. At the end, I take some time out to review and assess the goals accomplished. This way I am able to make optimum usage of time. I declutter and unwind with a fitness workout at home.

The Weekends

While a break is much needed for many to recharge, it is my passion that drives me to work everyday. But the one thing that relaxes and gives me joy is spending time with my family. I love spending time with my grandfather and father, as even a casual conversation with them teaches me life mantras and lessons that guide me towards being a better human being and entrepreneur.

The Toys

I am not crazy about specific gadgets; instead I believe in investing and spending quality time with people around. I feel interacting with people from diverse backgrounds gives you loads of knowledge about the functioning of other industries. However, my MacBook and iPhone are the two things I can’t do without, as they help me with the smooth functioning of my daily tasks.

The Logos

I am a great admirer of Indian-origin brands like Raymond. But one foreign brand that makes it to my list is Apple. What draws me towards Apple is its simple product design and journey as a brand.

