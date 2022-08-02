Aisshpra Gems and Jewels ropes In Yami Gautam for its latest ad campaign

Aisshpra Gems and Jewels has rolled out its latest ad campaign ‘Main Pratha Bhi Hoon, Main Pragati Bhi’ featuring Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar. The actress will be seen representing the progressive Indian woman of today who is well educated, broad-minded, and independent on one hand and also rooted in her culture and proud of her traditions on the other hand.

“We believe that it is our duty to empower our community in whatever way it is possible and therefore we try to incorporate a social message or call for action in all our initiatives. This ad campaign was very unique as when we were ideating, we wanted to create something that empowers the women around us but did not have a preachy sound, and that’s how ‘Main Pragati Bhi hoon, Main Pratha Bhi’ was conceived,” Vaibhav Saraf, director, Aisshpra Gems and Jewels, said.

Through the campaign, the brand aims to promote the objective that a modern yet traditional woman is the future. A woman who is connected to her roots and culture along with being educated, outgoing and progressive has the capability to change the world for good. The campaign is being launched across social media and outdoor campaigns. “When I heard the concept of ‘Main Pragati Bhi hoon, Main Pratha Bhi’, I was instantly convinced that I want to be a part of this initiative. A very simple campaign with a powerful tagline is going to inspire and empower a lot of women of our country,” Yami Gautam Dhar stated.

In 2020, Aisshpra Gems and Jewels launched a bridal campaign with Bollywood actress Mouni Roy. The overwhelming response led to the launch of this season’s campaign with a unique take featuring Yami Gautam Dhar. Spread across eight stores in Uttar Pradesh, the brand is known for trendsetting initiatives and campaigns in its region, and this latest campaign ‘Main Pratha Bhi Hoon, Main Pragati Bhi’ with Yami Gautam is one such initiative.

