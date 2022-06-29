Aisle unveils ‘10 Million Reasons Why’ campaign

To celebrate the 10 million users milestone, dating app Aisle launched its new campaign titled ‘10 Million Reasons Why’. The week-long campaign was kickstarted by visiting couples that have matched and married via the platform, followed by the release of a YouTube video featuring the happy couples.

“Aisle began with a great idea and a few enthusiastic people huddled together in a small room. Fast forward to today, and we have 10 million active users across our apps. It is an extraordinarily humbling milestone. Our users have been the central focus of everything we build. For our 10 million user milestone, we chose to celebrate the relationship that matters the most to us – our growing community members. We are glad to be a small spark in the fire in setting up thousands of happy couples across the globe in fulfilling long-term relationships,” Able Joseph, founder and CEO, Aisle said.

As a part of the campaign, Aisle visited couples that have met on the app and surprised them with goodies and personalised gift items. The company also released a video with these couples titled ‘10 Million Reasons Why’ as an ode to Aisle’s global community. Through hearing the couple’s experience of using the app and quizzing them on how well they know each other, Aisle found the answer to the age-old question of ‘What happens after the happy ending?’

Based out of Bangalore, Aisle is a high-intent dating app built for Indians. It also introduced vernacular dating to India. As per the company, today, Aisle and its vernacular apps- Arike, Anbe, and Neetho have acquired over 10 million users, many of whom are NRIs from across 100 countries. As of March 2022, Aisle is a part of InfoEdge.

