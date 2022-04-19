Aisle rolls out new ad campaign ‘real dating app’

Dating app Aisle has launched a new campaign titled ‘Real Dating App’. As a part of the campaign, Aisle has launched a series of four ad films along with rebranding the company’s logo and tagline. With this campaign, Aisle aims to popularise high-intent dating, and shed light on the consequences of casual dating apps and how they do not engineer relationship-centric products.

Aisle wants to redefine dating and truly help singles in their pursuit of love. Keeping this in mind, the company has changed its tagline from, ‘Designed for Romance’, to ‘Nothing Casual About This Dating App’. Aisle has also refreshed its logo to give it a more bold, committed, and modern look to reflect its redefined brand identity. The campaign produced by Klture Studios includes four ad films centred around Aisle’s proposition of being an alternative to casual dating apps for those looking to meet someone special. The videos explore the modern-day dating culture and how Aisle, unlike casual dating apps, is a real dating app to find love.

There are hundreds of casual dating apps in the market, all trying to keep singles away from finding a committed relationship, Able Joseph, founder, and CEO, Aisle, said. “With this campaign, we want to bring focus on ‘real dating’ and help Indians understand the difference between casual dating apps and a high intent dating app like Aisle. With our new identity, we hope to help singles identify the right dating app for the purpose of finding a meaningful relationship,” he added.

Info Edge, one of the largest tech public companies in India, recently acquired 76% of Aisle for Rs 91 crore with Able Joseph continuing to run Aisle alongside Info Edge’s larger infrastructure and ecosystem. An app built by Indians for Indians, Aisle is amongst the top five grossing dating apps in India, and the only brand to compete with billion-dollar dating companies.

