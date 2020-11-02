Airtel Xstream’s new campaign by Equinox films highlights evolving viewing habits

The campaign is the journey of users discovering Airtel Xstream as a one stop shop for everything content centric

Advertising production house Equinox Films has partnered with Airtel Xstream for their new campaign ‘Jo Dekho, Bada Dekho’. Conceptualised by Spring Marketing Capital, the campaign is the journey of users discovering Airtel Xstream as a one stop shop for everything content centric.

With Airtel Xstream, we aim to transform entertainment at home, in India, Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing and brand officer, Bharti Airtel said. “The content consumption habits have changed dramatically with users viewing content both across linear TV and App based new age content on mobile. We felt, why should the best content out there be confined to viewing on a small screen? Airtel Xstream enables a seamless viewing experience across both genres, on your large TV screen. Our partners Spring and Equinox have brought alive the larger-than-life viewing experience of Xstream, in this campaign,” he added further.

According to Arun Iyer, founding partner, Spring Marketing Capital, most people end up consuming content on their small screens and that is far from optimum. “This led us to the thought of Jo Dekho Bada Dekho and collaborate to bring this vision to life,” he said on the idea behind the campaign.

The challenge with this commercial in particular was to visually explain the features of the product in a way that felt immersive and fun, Nitin Parmar, director, Equinox Films, said. “Making a commercial is a collaborative, team effort at the best of times and during the pandemic we really got a sense of how true that statement really is. Tonnes of conference calls with creatives, clients and technicians; hundreds of hours of zoom calls (sometimes across time zones) later- we are really happy with the end result,” he stated further on the campaign.

