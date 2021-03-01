Airtel Xstream app partners with DIVO

The aim is to make Airtel Xstream app a hub for Indians to watch the content of all kinds and only pay for what they consume.

Digital media and music company Divo has entered into a strategic content-sharing partnership with Airtel. As per the partnership, Airtel Xstream app will host Divo’s entire Tamil catalogue of movies (old and new) along with exclusive premiers. The Airtel Xstream app, which is available for free on Android and iOS, will now have a new channel within the app called, Divo Movies. The users of Airtel Xstream will now be able to watch exclusive Tamil content like movies, digital premieres, latest hits, and evergreen movies of leading actors like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Simbu, GV Prakash and more.

“This partnership with Airtel Xstream is an unique opportunity as it opens up Airtel’s network and telco subscribers for us at Divo helping us reach out to more audience and also gives our content and our content partner’s a new window to monetise, which otherwise is restricted by the terms or licensing of OTTs,” Shahir Muneer, founder and director, Divo, said. At present, Divo has over 200 movies and aims to add another 200 by the end of this year.

Divo is one of South India’s largest movie rights and licenses holders outside of the major TV / Studio networks and provides distribution networks, licensing and channel along with exclusive movie premiers. “We’re excited to partner with DIVO movies and make a plethora of premium and evergreen Tamil content available for Airtel’s more than 335 million subscribers. We aim to make Airtel Xstream app a hub for Indians to watch the content of all kinds and only pay for what they consume,” Sudipta Banerjee, chief product and technology officer, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream App, said.

