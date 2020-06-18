Airtel targets zero questions with new campaign

The campaign will run across mediums including TV, digital and print.

Telecom company Bharti Airtel has rolled out a new campaign highlighting its aim to resolve every single customer query, learn quickly from failures and ensure they don’t get repeated. Conceived by Dentsu-Taproot and led by Pallavi Chakravarti and team, the Open to Questions campaign is a multi-channel marketing campaign which will run across TV, digital and print to communicate the company’s promise to customers.

According to Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing officer, Bharti Airtel, the relationship between Airtel and its customers has never been more important, and to serve them even better the company has decided to take the customer care to the next level. “We know that “ZERO questions” is an impossible utopian thought especially for a telecom brand, but that won’t stop us from trying because we know that the closer we get to ZERO, the happier our customers will be. For us, this is not just a campaign, we are now re-engineering the entire organisation towards this goal and are obsessed with building a culture of consumer centricity,” he added.

The current times have put telecom services and reliable connectivity at the core of the daily lives of customers. Be it Work from Home, Virtual Classrooms, Online shopping, or Digital Entertainment, telecom networks have become the backbone for accomplishing most things from within the safety of our homes. Consumer centricity has always been at the heart of everything that Airtel does, but during these testing times, the brand has realised that a network provider’s responsibility towards its customers has never been greater, the company claims. “Airtel acknowledges that it not only has the responsibility to provide access to high-quality telecom services but also to give answers to all their service related queries by responding and resolving them in a quick and transparent manner,” the company said in a statement.

Read Also: Manforce Condoms unveils #BetterEndings campaign for Father’s Day

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook