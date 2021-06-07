Airtel rolls out new brand campaign highlighting customer preference for its network

As per TRAI, 2 in every 3 new mobile customers in India chose Airtel during September 2020 – February 2021

Communications solutions provider Bharti Airtel, has rolled out a new brand campaign to showcase the customer preference for its network and differentiated services. The campaign has been conceived by Taproot Dentsu.

“As per the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), 2 in every 3 new mobile customers chose Airtel over other networks during September 2020 – February 2021. During this period, over 25 million customers joined the Airtel network, underscoring the strength of the brand,” the company said in a statement.

According to Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing officer, Bharti Airtel, the company has one and only one guiding principle – customer obsession. “And it’s gratifying to see customers reward Airtel for constantly listening to them and innovating to serve them even better, especially at a time when the pandemic has redefined the normal. Today, Airtel has the highest number of active mobile subscribers in India and more importantly we believe we are leading in the hearts of customers,” he added further.

For Pallavi Chakravarti, executive creative director, Taproot Dentsu, when it comes to India’s telco of choice, winds of change have been brewing slowly, steadily and surely. “And today, Airtel’s numbers are doing the talking. Our campaign is a reflection of this simple truth, told simply,” she stated.

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa. At the end of December 2020, Airtel had approx. 458 million customers across its operations. Airtel’s portfolio includes high speed 4G/4.5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber, converged digital TV solutions through the Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid Box, digital payments through Airtel Payments Bank as well as an integrated suite of services across connectivity, collaboration, cloud and security that serves over one million businesses. Airtel’s OTT services include Airtel Thanks app for self-care, Airtel Xstream app for video, Wynk Music for entertainment and Airtel BlueJeans for video conferencing.

