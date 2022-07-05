Airtel Payments Bank appoints Shilpi Kapoor as chief marketing officer

Airtel Payments Bank has appointed Shilpi Kapoor as its chief marketing officer. In her new role, Shilpi Kapoor will oversee the marketing and corporate communication function for the bank. Furthermore, she would be responsible for planning, developing, implementing, and monitoring the overall business marketing strategy. She would also overlook market research, pricing, product marketing, marketing communications, advertising and public relations. Kapoor will be the bank’s executive committee member and will be working closely with Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO, Airtel Payments Bank.

“Shilpi Kapoor’s vast experience across different industries combined with her deep understanding of consumer, digital and business-to-business marketing will play a vital role in further strengthening the bank’s differentiated position,” Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO, Airtel Payments Bank, said.

Kapoor has over 19 years of experience in brand management, sales and marketing, BFSI, telecom, auto and FMCG brands. In her last stint, she was with American Express as director of marketing, where she led the brand strategy and communications. “Airtel Payments Bank has been registering strong growth over the last few years. With its unique business model, the bank is able to serve a diverse set of customers with simple, safe and rewarding digital financial solutions. I look forward to working with the team to develop the bank’s robust growth story,” Shilpi Kapoor, chief marketing officer, Airtel Payments Bank, stated.

