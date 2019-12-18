Airtel partners with Lionsgate to launch Lionsgate Play in India

Airtel Xstream app has a catalogue of over 10,000 movies and shows along with 400 TV channels

Telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has joined hands with Lionsgate and Starzplay, the international premium subscription platform from Starz, to launch Lionsgate Play in India. Under this partnership, Airtel customers will gain access to Lionsgate film library which will be available on Airtel Xstream app and web platforms. Airtel Xstream app has a catalogue of over 10,000 movies and shows along with 400 TV channels. The content will be available in multiple Indian languages and will feature diverse genre including horror, comedy, drama, action, thriller, documentary, among others.

Lionsgate Play’s initial offering includes Hunger Games and Twilight Saga franchises, multiple Academy Award winner La La Land, and Wonder among its deep slate of box office successes. In addition Airtel customers will have access to recent movies such as American Assassin, Robin Hood, The Spy Who Dumped Me, A Simple Favor, Saban’s Power Rangers as well as marquee library titles such as Divergent, Now You See Me 2, Gods of Egypt, Letters To Juliet and Reservoir Dogs.

According to Adarsh Nair, chief product officer, Bharti Airtel, the company’s mission is to make Airtel Xstream the most loved digital entertainment platform in India and enable best-in-class experience across a range of connected devices and applications. “We will continue to forge long-term strategic partnerships with the top content producers from around the world as part of our mission,” he added.

For Rohit Jain, managing director, Lionsgate Play South Asia, telcos play a huge role in increasing the availability of premium content on digital platforms. “The partnership with Airtel is a great opportunity to expand the Lionsgate Play premium offering with a best-in-class partner, a vast feature film library and a compelling user experience for our customers. This is another major step forward in bringing an exciting and unique content experience to our Indian audience,” he noted.

Bharti Airtel Limited is a global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa. Bharti Airtel had over 411 million customers across its operations at the end of September 2019. Lionsgate Play, a streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz, offers curated Hollywood content for Indian consumers, with much of the content available in multiple Indian languages. Starz, a Lionsgate subsidiary, is a global media and entertainment company which offers subscribers more than 7,500 distinct premium television episodes and feature films, including STARZ original series.

