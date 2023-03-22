Airtel launches new brand campaign for its 5G+ service

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), Indian telecommunications services provider, today rolled out a new brand campaign for its 5G+ service. “The Airtel 5G Plus” campaign focuses on three critical aspects of Airtel 5G Plus. These include speeds, technology and network that is kinder to the environment.

The campaign highlights the advantages and possibilities that Airtel 5G Plus offers to its customers.

Shashwat Sharma, director of Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel, “Airtel 5G Plus, while delivering incredible speeds and the best voice experience, will work on all 5G smartphones and be kinder to the environment. Additionally, all our customers will be able to enjoy the advantage of 5G services using their existing SIMs at no additional cost. We invite more and more customers to experience the power of limitless possibilities on Airtel 5G Plus.”

The TVC campaign has been conceptualized by DDB Mudra and produced by Equinox Films. The TVC has been dubbed in 12 languages and will be localized for audiences all across the country. The 360-degree campaign will be seen across diverse mediums like television, digital and OOH over the next few weeks.

In the last one year, Airtel had taken many initiatives including the launch of India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to the launch of the first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility and the first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit.

