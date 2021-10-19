Airtel launches Airtel IQ Video to allow businesses to build video streaming products

Airtel IQ Video has worked with three companies including Raj TV, Eros Now and CG Telecom of Nepal in the beta phase to launch

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of Airtel IQ Video, an end-to-end platform to help run video businesses. The newly launched Video Platform as a Service is primarily targeting customers from over-the-top (OTT), broadcasting and telecom sectors, Adarsh Nair, chief product officer, Bharti Airtel, said. While Airtel IQ Video has worked with three companies including Raj TV, Eros Now and CG Telecom of Nepal in the beta phase to launch, it has 50 customers in the pipeline, Nair added.

“Airtel IQ Video brings an easy-to-use platform that can enable anyone to quickly build and scale their business in video streaming. This will encourage enterprises to focus on content while Airtel IQ Video anchors the end-to-end technology ensuring a great viewing experience for customers. With Airtel IQ Video, we expect to see more content startups and traditional content companies coming online and directly engaging with consumers digitally,” Nair said.

When the Airtel team spoke to OTT platforms and broadcasters in the country, they mentioned three main challenges that they are facing in scaling their businesses- high operational complexity, high operational cost and lack of effective distribution, Nair mentioned.

As per an official statement, Airtel IQ Video allows businesses to build video streaming products for large and small screens with minimal investment in infrastructure and technology. It comprises various features such as app development, content hosting, curation and lifecycle management to search and discovery, analytics and monetisation models (advertising, subscriptions, transactions).

“In terms of revenue target, we are very ambitious. You can think of us as a young start-up going after a $100 million opportunity first and then take it from 100 million to one billion,” Nair said. Airtel IQ Video’s customer base is going to be 50% from India and rest of 50% from international markets. The company is looking at South Asia, SAARC countries, Middle East and Africa for its international customers.

