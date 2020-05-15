Airtel digital TV partners with EPIC ON; brings back Malgudi Days series

Based on several short stories by RK Narayan, Malgudi Days series is about a bunch of characters leading simple lives in a fictitious small town called Malgudi.

DTH service provider Airtel Digital TV has entered into a content partnership with IN10 Media’s streaming platform EPIC On – India’s Storytellers. As part of this partnership, Airtel digital TV will broadcast Malgudi Days to over 16 million homes across the country. “As a brand we are always innovating to delight our customers with a rich bouquet of content. We picked up that nostalgia is a strong consumer need and Malgudi Days is one of the most perfect all-time classic that a whole lot of us grew up watching,” Aashish Ahuja, marketing head, Airtel digital TV, said.

First telecasted on the public broadcaster Prasar Bharti’s Doordarshan in 1986, the series is directed by Shankar Nag and features the then famous child actor Master Manjunath and other acclaimed actors including Girish Karnad, Vaishali Kasaravalli, Ananth Nag and Arundhati Nag. Based on several short stories by RK Narayan, Malgudi Days series is about a bunch of characters leading simple lives in a fictitious small town called Malgudi. The plots revolve around the trials and tribulations faced by the lead character Swami and his friends. Malgudi Days was first telecast on the national television in 1986 and became an integral part of the lives of Indians who grew up during that period. “The stories of Malgudi Days evoke a feeling of nostalgia as well as have strong resonance among audiences who enjoy simple and powerful storytelling,” the company said in a statement.

Airtel digital TV customers will now be able to experience the magic of this 80’s classic at leisure. Airtel has introduced this series with unique options with which customers can binge watch the series by playing the episodes back to back or at a dedicated time every day like they catch up on their regular TV shows.

According to Sourjya Mohanty, chief operating officer – EPIC On, this partnership will strengthen the OTT platform’s presence across the country. “This is the beginning of a long-term partnership. We are hoping to continue curating high-appealing India-centric bespoke programmes for the service and truly entertain audiences across all age-groups,” he added.

