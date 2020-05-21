Airtel and Equinox Films launch ‘Recharge Revolution’ campaign

The campaign highlights the importance of uninterrupted connectivity during the lockdown

In order to highlight the importance of remaining connected during these challenging times, Airtel along with Equinox Films launched a new commercial ‘Recharge Revolution’. Conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu, the film underlines the importance of uninterrupted connectivity amid the lockdown.

The film highlights the problems faced by consumers in recharging their phones amid the lockdown as shops tend to be closed and showcases how the telecommunication brand has taken several steps such as airtel thanks app, help a friend, associations with bank ATMs and pharmacies to help those in need during these days. “During the nationwide lockdown, communication remains a key requirement and should be seamless. Stranded due to the novel pandemic, the only hope for everyone is to stay connected to their loved ones and to be well-informed about the situation. Understanding the need of the hour and guiding the users, Equinox films have ensured that Airtel’s messages reach one and all, through the ad commercial,” the production house said in a statement.

The film has been launched across television as well as social media platforms of the brand. According to Nitin Parmar, director, Equinox Films, these are tough times for filmmakers but as the famous saying goes, the show must go on. It is important to keep challenging yourself and look for new ways to stay relevant. “The Airtel commercial brought an opportunity for us to experiment and reinvent as ad filmmakers as well as highlight the larger cause of staying connected with friends and families amid the rising concerns in the country.”

For over two decades, Equinox Films, a company owned by Ram Madhvani, has worked on commercials ranging from the ‘Hamara Bajaj anthem’ to the ‘Happydent White’ commercial film and the ‘Airtel campaigns’.

